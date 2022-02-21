The Undertaker's 5 best matches at WrestleMania

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Given his extraordinary career and unrivaled legacy, his induction into the category was inevitable.

While The Deadman was impressive throughout the year, he will be a hot topic every time WrestleMania season kicks in. The Undertaker and WrestleMania are almost synonymous due to his streak at the event.

Not only was the streak one of the most incredible things to happen in pro wrestling, but it also featured some of the finest clashes ever. Though not all the contests were terrific, a majority of them are still worth a rewatch.

We will rank the five best Undertaker matches on our list at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5 in our list of The Undertaker's best WrestleMania matches - against Triple H- WrestleMania XXVII, 2011

The Phenom and Triple H were two of the biggest superstars in WWE during the Attitude Era and then the Ruthless Aggression. Throughout the years, the two titans locked horns on many occasions.

The legendary rivals fought in a trilogy of WrestleMania matches. The two superstars are only the second pair after The Rock and Steve Austin to compete at WrestleMania thrice.

After a formidable bout at WrestleMania X-Seven, Taker and Triple H were booked for a rematch ten years later. Their match at WrestleMania XVII lacked an intriguing buildup except Shawn Michaels, suggesting his friend abandon the idea of facing the Deadman.

However, the match at the event covers up all the existing problems and is easily one of the best. As the match was no-holds-barred, both the superstars did everything they could to win.

The moment Triple H impersonated the Undertaker's taunts and even gave the latter a Tombstone Pile Driver, everyone thought that was over. But The Phenom survived and eventually won the contest by submission.

Even in their mid-40s, both superstars were able to put on a stellar performance. Undertaker was taken away on a stretcher after the match due to the physical intensity of the brawl.

