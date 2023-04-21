The Undertaker's forgotten history with Roman Reigns' family: Who was he close to? 

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns have a long history in WWE. Despite their time feuding, both men have enormous respect for one another.

In a documentary that appeared on the WWE Network, Roman Reigns detailed how he met The Undertaker and how The Phenom used to travel and wrestle all over the world with his cousin Yokozuna. Yokozuna is related to The Tribal Chief and is a descendant of the Anoa'i family. The great former WWF Champion was Junior Anoa'i's son, making him Reigns' first cousin.

The Undertaker's career was significantly influenced by Yokozuna, and it was their feud that first made The Deadman famous in the wrestling world. Outside of the ring, The Undertaker and Yokozuna were great friends. They belonged to Bone Street Krewe. Although they weren't an official faction in the middle of 1990s, Bone Street Krew was a collection of talented wrestlers who got along well outside the ring.

The Undertaker has spoken about his love for the former WWE Champion and talked about how his relationship with him and a few others started the legendary BSK group.

"Yeah Yoko and I were very close," Undertaker said. "There's not a day that goes by where I don't think about him. It just happened to be that Yokozuna and I, we were really close, we spent a lot of time playing dominoes and playing cards. That's the origins of the famous BSK, dominos, and a group of like-minded guys that hang out together." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Undertaker begged Vince McMahon to work with Yokozuna in the ring.

In the early 90s, the wrestling industry was far from thriving. There was no money, nor was there the worldwide exposure and love that the company now enjoys. The number of superstars on the roster today is far greater than it was back then.

During that challenging period in WWE, The Undertaker and Yokozuna competed against each other. The Undertaker encountered Yokozuna in a dark match in Baltimore. He was astonished by Yokozuna's movement for someone of his size. He urged Vince McMahon to put him in the ring with him.

Although Yokozuna's WWE career was brief., he left a lasting impression on everyone. He was a two-time WWF Champion, Tag-Team Champion, and Royal Rumble winner. Yokozuna died at the age of 34 while wrestling on the independent circuit in Liverpool. There was strong evidence that his death was caused by strong evidence of fluid blockage in his lungs.

