Ranking The Undertaker's last 5 non-singles matches

The Undertaker is easily one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling. The Deadman has left behind an unrivaled legacy in the WWE.

Not only did his career span over three decades, but he consistently proved why he is the best. Despite being way past his prime, he managed to put on great shows towards the end of his career.

In recent times, he has primarily competed in singles matches. However, that doesn't imply that he didn't compete in tag-team or multi-men matches at all.

Now that it seems he has genuinely retired once and for all this time, let us look back at and rank his last five non-singles matches.

#5 in our list of ranking Undertaker's last non-singles matches - against D-Generation X, Crown Jewel, 2019

WWE publicized a “last-time-ever” contest between Triple H and The Undertaker for Super Showdown in 2018. They were assisted by Shawn Michaels and Kane respectively. The Cerebral Assassin won the contest after Michaels interfered.

The Brothers of Destruction attacked D-Generation X after the match, setting up a dream match. The Heartbreak Kid came out of retirement to compete at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

The dream match didn't take much time to turn into a nightmare. Triple H was legitimately injured during the contest as he suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

There were a few ups during the bout as HBK pulled off some of his classic spots in the process.

Into the climax, Michaels gave a Sweet Chin Music to Kane followed by a Pedigree by Triple H. DX defeated The Brothers of Destruction in their only match. However, it would have been best for Michaels to stay retired, and this match should not have taken place at all.

