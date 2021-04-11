The Undertaker’s seven-match Streak of Classics: When The Deadman stole the show at WrestleMania, 7 times in a row

The Undertaker will go down as the greatest performer in the history of WrestleMania. With a 21-match winning streak that comprised of many show-stealing performances, and legends falling to him, for a long time he had been WrestleMania's biggest attraction.

The Streak will go down as one of the greatest things to have happened in Pro-wrestling history and fans will keep talking about it long after we’re gone. However, within the Streak, there’s another streak – a streak of classics – that truly made The Undertaker the greatest performer in ‘WrestleMania history. For 7 years on the trot, the Undertaker kept putting on WrestleMania’s greatest bouts.

Here, we present the less talked about string of classics from WrestleMania 23 to its 29th edition where the Undertaker showed the WWE universe how its done.

#1 The Undertaker vs. Batista at WrestleMania 23

The collision of two power-houses may always look great on paper, but the results over the years have been quite underwhelming. However, one rivalry and the matches these two big guys had in 2007 is as an exception. That feud was between The Animal and The Deadman.

This was undoubtedly the best World Heavyweight Championship rivalry ever.

Batista and The Undertaker had a solid rivalry in 2007, putting on a series of great matches. Their match at WrestleMania was no exception. It was a classic battle of power, with Batista overwhelming The Undertaker throughout the match. Him dropping ‘Taker through the announce table with a running power-slam was a welcome spot. Although Batista lost, he still came out of the match as a bigger performer than he already had established himself as in the WWE.

The match is a must watch for the current fans, who hadn’t seen Batista in a WWE ring, and know why he was such a big deal. As for The Undertaker, he rightly kept his streak alive for the time being and gave Batista his most memorable WrestleManiaia encounter, and himself, a start to a series of wrestling classics at WrestleMania.

In terms of size and brute power, Batista is on par with some of the greatest names in WWE history. He was expected to give the Undertaker a run for his money and he did just that.

