The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak was almost ended by nWo icon in its first decade

The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania Streak could've been over before it even got to double figures

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, former WWE Champion Kevin Nash and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Nash harked back to the time he parted ways with the WWE to join WCW; noting that if he hadn’t left the WWE back then, in 1996 to be specific, he’d probably have ended up breaking The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak.

Nash won the WWF Championship after beating Bob Backlund on November 26th, 1994 and held the prestigious title until his loss to Bret Hart at Survivor Series on November 19th, 1995.

Kevin Nash aka Diesel then went on to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania XII on March 31st, 1996 – a showdown in which The Undertaker defeated Diesel; thereby ensuring “The Deadman” extended his WrestleMania Streak to 5-0.

The fact that Kevin Nash and Scott Hall had decided to leave the WWE and jump ship to WCW was one of the biggest and most shocking developments in the pro wrestling industry in the year 1996. Nash stated --

"If I would've stayed (with WWE); I wouldn't have dropped the belt to Bret to give to Shawn unless I was guaranteed a win at ‘Mania against Taker.”

"I wouldn't have done it (losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania after losing to Bret Hart at Survivor Series). I would've had too many losses in a row. I would've needed a big win right there, so there goes the ‘Streak’.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Nash noted that although he’s unsure as to whether or not Vince McMahon would’ve agreed to book him to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, he (Nash) wouldn’t have agreed to drop the WWE Championship if McMahon hadn’t ensured that the Diesel character gets the big win against The Undertaker at WrestleMania.