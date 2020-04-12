The Undertaker says WWE RAW Superstar 'could have four-star match with a broom handle'

The Undertaker has high praise for a WWE colleague.

The WWE legend defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has praised AJ Styles by saying his WrestleMania 36 opponent “could work with a broom handle and put a four-star match on”.

Styles is widely considered to be one of the best performers in WWE right now, but he was forced to adjust from his usual in-ring style when he battled it out with The Undertaker in a unique Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

While the majority of this year's WrestleMania matches took place without an audience at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Styles vs. The Undertaker was filmed during the night in a makeshift graveyard.

Responding to WWE-related questions in an Instagram Live video with Nine Line Apparel, ‘Taker spoke highly of the man he defeated and said the match type put his character back on the right track.

“For me, that put me right back in my wheelhouse. AJ could work with a broom handle and put a four-star match on.”

AJ Styles’ WWE credentials

AJ Styles’ ability can be summed up by the fact that he has competed in one-on-one matches at all five WrestleMania events since he joined WWE in 2016 (Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and The Undertaker).

This week, WWE released a list of the top 10 matches of the 2010s, including Seth Rollins vs. Styles (Universal Championship) from Money In The Bank 2019 in second place.