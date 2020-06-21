The Undertaker shares a heartfelt message on Twitter

The Undertaker recently took to Twitter as the final chapter of The Last Ride became available on the WWE Network.

The Deadman had a heartfelt message for the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker

The final episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride just became available on the WWE Network. The multi-part documentary focuses on The Undertaker's legendary career like never before, and it has received rave reviews from the WWE Universe as well as the critics.

The Undertaker posted a heartfelt tweet recently, to promote the final episode of the documentary. The Deadman stated that one can never appreciate how long the journey was until they reach the end. Accompanying the tweet was a sneak peek into the final episode. Check it out below:

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker has been a part of WWE for almost 30 years

The Undertaker is hands down one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle. He has been a WWE mainstay for the past three decades and has built a legacy that is bound to be incredibly hard to replicate by anyone in the future.

The Undertaker made it a point to not break kayfabe during his illustrious career, and this is what makes the documentary all the more special. Fans got to witness a completely different side of The Undertaker that they never thought they would get to see. You can check out the final episode of the series right now on the WWE Network.