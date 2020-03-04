The Undertaker takes a shot at WWE in angry Twitter post

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker.

The Undertaker is not the most active Superstar on social media but whenever he does make his presence felt online, the fans surely take notice.

The Deadman took to his Twitter account after months of silence and surprisingly enough, he called out the WWE. Yes, you read that right. One of the most loyal company men called out the WWE!

He has a valid reason too.

March is Women's History Month in the WWE, and to celebrate the same, a gallery of photos featuring all the Women's Champions from the past was released on the company's website. WWE, however, forgot to add Michelle McCool and the 2-Time Women's Champion was certainly not happy about the exclusion.

Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

WWE, though, rectified their mistake and added McCool along with four other female Superstars to the gallery.

The Undertaker reacted to WWE's 'cool updates' with a tweet clearly stating his displeasure:

Too little too late...unbelievable!! — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 3, 2020

The folks over at WWE.com messed this one up bad. So bad that they angered the Phenom himself.

It's great to see Undertaker stand up for his wife as she had to be featured alongside other trailblazing women of the business.

WWE may have made up for their mistake but the damage may have already been done. Nonetheless, we expect the Deadman to return to TV soon to continue building up towards his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles.