The Undertaker takes on new hilarious role outside of the ring

The Undertaker has done it all in professional wrestling, and now he's an NBA meme on social media.

Earlier this afternoon, Taker trended on social media after a Twitter user created a new NBA meme based on the debut of Undertaker's American Badass character at WWE Judgment Day 2000.

In the meme The Phenom is depicted as the Memphis Grizzlies. The team is currently ranked fourth in the Western Conference after winning ten straight games and shaking up the NBA. This is very similar to Taker's return as The American Badass shook up WWE in 2000.

When will WWE induct The Undertaker into their Hall of Fame?

The Undertaker retired from WWE at the 2020 edition of Survivor Series. His retirement occurred during the ThunderDome era, so it sadly took place in front of no fans.

After such an illustrious career, The Deadman deserves a proper sendoff. There probably isn't a better place to do it than in his home state of Texas, the state where this year's WrestleMania event takes place.

As of this writing, WWE hasn't released any information regarding this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. However, it seems like a no-brainer to induct The Phenom as their headline act.

It's likely that WWE won't return to Texas for another WrestleMania any time soon, so now would be the perfect time to give Taker the Hall of Fame honor that he deserves.

We'll find out whether this happens in the coming weeks. But if it does, you can pretty much guarantee that this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be an instant sellout.

What are your thoughts on The Deadman trending on Twitter as a new NBA meme? Do you think he gets a kick out of stuff like this? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

