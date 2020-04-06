The Undertaker teases retirement following his Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

This was The Undertaker's 27th match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Undertaker

On the first night of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard match in WWE history. Fans had no idea on what to expect from this type of matchup but as evident from their reactions, they were entertained by the concept of a battle taking place in a boneyard.

The match featured the return of the biker persona of The Phenom and he would decimate all three members of The OC. The 7-time World Champion went to win the match by burying AJ Styles and as a result, his WrestleMania record now stands at 25-2.

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990 and his first WrestleMania match took place in 1991 against Jimmy Snuka. Since then, The Phenom has evolved into a cornerstone of the company's biggest pay-per-view event and at this stage, it's difficult to imagine a WrestleMania without his presence.

However, we can't ignore that The Undertaker is 55 years old and has very few matches left in him. Was his Boneyard match against AJ Styles the last time we saw The Undertaker in action? His latest Instagram post added fuel to this speculation. You can check it out below:

The Undertaker didn't show up at last year's WrestleMania but this time, AJ Styles made sure that he did. The two first crossed paths at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view, when The Phenom replaced Rey Mysterio as the final entrant of the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet match. He quickly defeated The Phenomenal One and that led to Styles starting a war of words with The Deadman.

Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were once again confronted by The Undertaker at Extreme Rules but The O.C. didn't learn their lesson. The 2-time WWE Champion decided to make it personal by bringing up The Phenom's wife, Michelle McCool, in their conversation and also proposed the concept of a Boneyard match later on. The Undertaker readily accepted the stipulation and as seen at WrestleMania 36, he made a statement out of AJ Styles.

With his victory, The Phenom also became the very first WWE wrestler to be in the main event match of a WrestleMania in four different decades. He is also the only Superstar to compete in 27 matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All and no other active wrestler is anyway near achieving the feat.

The question remains, how long can The Deadman continue? If we saw him wrestle for the very last time at WrestleMania 36 it was an incredible way to wrap up the Hall of Fame worthy career.