The Undertaker to defeat a 5-Time Champion at WrestleMania 36? (Opinion)

The Undertaker.

The biggest spectacle at this year's WWE WrestleMania is expected to be the dream clash between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

2-time WWE and 3-time US Champion AJ Styles is one of the select few Superstars currently on the roster who can get a great match out of The Undertaker, however, what would the outcome be?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the rumored match on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom found the match a curious one to book as according to him, both Styles and Undertaker could have worked with younger talents on the show.

Tom opined that he wasn't sure about Styles picking up the win against Undertaker despite the fact that The Phenom wouldn't mind losing a few matches at this stage in his career. He also added that a win doesn't help either Undertaker or Styles as they are both established in their own right.

Undertaker was originally slated to compete at Super ShowDown, possibly against Styles, however, it fell through for due to an unknown reason.

Here's Tom's breakdown of the match:

I think it’s a curious one. While they are two very big names and very talented people, there are some issues I feel in the match itself. It would be difficult for AJ Styles to get the Styles Clash, it’s just going to be difficult for that because of the size difference.

I think it potentially would be a match in which the Club would be getting involved quite a lot. And I’m not sure AJ Styles would be picking up the win even though at this point, Undertaker would be quite happy to be losing a few matches, big matches particularly.

I think it could be a great spectacle match but it doesn’t do too much for either man to win. The Undertaker doesn’t gain anything. AJ Styles doesn’t really gain anything. It’s AJ Styles. He’s already at that level and I do think it could potentially be better if they would both be working separately with younger talent to develop them. I would love to see, for example, Styles vs. Aleister Black.

But I’m not against the match. It would be interesting if it does in fact happen. From what AJ Styles is saying, he seems to be teasing more that it’s going to be Shawn Michaels with his Mr. WrestleMania comments.

But we do know that the Undertaker is fit, we do know that he’s raring to go, and there was the original plan to have him at Super ShowDown but something apparently fell through. It may actually be that the AJ Styles match was meant to happen then, but it didn’t happen because of the injury he picked up and they wanted to be more careful with him or it may just be that this was always the plan, and whatever was planned for SSD fell through anyway.

It’s hard to say exactly but when it comes to the Undertaker, he is the spectacle match machine right now, and when we don’t have a Rousey, we don’t have a Triple H, maybe they are looking for one big draw to come in and have that match.