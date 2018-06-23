WWE News: The Undertaker to team up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at MSG

This will be a massive clash!

These two men will battle one another soon!

What's the story?

At WrestleMania last year, these men were bitter enemies. But now, The Undertaker will team up with Roman Reigns and the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman for a dream match soon.

The three men will take on Kevin Owens, Elias and RAW Constable, Baron Corbin at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, July 7th. I thank NoDQ for the update.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker seemingly retired after his match with Roman Reigns last year. However, he did make a massive comeback a year later, defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

He would go on to face Rusev in a casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble. The Undertaker has been victorious in both matches since his valiant comeback. He has also physically looked to be in the best shape he's been in, in quite a while.

The heart of the matter

The pairing of Roman Reigns and The Undertaker is quite odd because one would assume that there is unresolved business between the two WWE superstars. Remember how The Undertaker took Brock Lesnar to task for months on end, because Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania XXX, ending the streak?

Whatever the case may be, it is still a very strong unit and guaranteed to be a draw at MSG. The event is advertised as being The Undertaker's return to Madison Square Garden after eight long years. From the looks of it, it'll be a victory for the babyfaces.

What's next?

It is being speculated that The Undertaker has a massive program and opponent for SummerSlam. While that is not confirmed, we can confirm that he will be at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. It is being dubbed as their last ever match.

Are you excited by Roman Reigns teaming up with The Undertaker? Let us know in the comments below.