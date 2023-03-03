The Undertaker once told 28-year-old WWE Superstar to call him "if things get too heated"

The Undertaker once had a heartfelt backstage interaction with current WWE Superstar Omos.

The Nigerian Giant is mere weeks away from competing in the biggest match of his career. He will take on former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

About two years ago, Omos was still trying to make a name for himself on WWE's main roster. Around the same time, Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his thoughts on the giant and heaped massive praise on him during his appearance on WWE's The Bump.

He ended up comparing Omos to the late, great Andre The Giant. The Deadman also revealed that he told Omos to call him "if things get too heated."

"There won't be another Andre but this guy is as close as we've come. And that's a big statement...Omos is special. The big thing for him to know and realize that he's special and he's different from everybody else. The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here is this guy who is incredibly athletic and incredibly huge. He's just a big, strong man. It's important for him to make sure that he protects that. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn't do and if things get too heated, call me."

The Undertaker certainly saw something special in Omos

Being compared to someone like Andre The Giant is a compliment that a very select few have received in the past.

The Undertaker was quite impressed with Omos' WWE run by that point and thus made a huge comparison.

Omos recently challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39. The Beast Incarnate ended up accepting the challenge, and the match is now on for The Show of Shows.

If Omos ends up defeating Lesnar, the sky could be the limit for him in the near future.

