The Undisputed Era comment on their appearance on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown

The Undisputed Era beating down The Revival and The New Day

WWE NXT made their presence felt yet again when The Undisputed Era interfered in the SmackDown tag team championship match between The New Day and The Revival on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly came through the crowd in unison and attacked both tag teams.

All four members of The Undisputed Era then took to Twitter to assert their dominance over all of WWE as show below -

The build-up to Survivor Series continues

The NXT Superstars made their presence felt on the SmackDown episode following the Crown Jewel event when Superstars of the Black and Gold Brand emerged victorious over the Superstars of the Blue Brand. NXT Champion Adam Cole defended his title against Daniel Bryan in the main event of that episode in an excellent match and came out as the winner.

The NXT roster is continuing their invasion on RAW and SmackDown largely because this year, NXT has been added to the fray of fighting for brand supremacy along with RAW and SmackDown on Survivor Series. Adam Cole and company interfered in the tag-team match between The New Day and The Revival by beating down members of both the teams.

They were forced to retreat when a large group of SmackDown Superstars came out to make the save. However, that didn't stop them, especially Adam Cole, from taunting the SmackDown roster while exiting from the arena.

