WWE News: The Undisputed Era Mocks The British Strong Style Ahead Of Their Much-awaited Collision

The Undisputed Era seems to be in a very confident mood ahead of their clash against The BSS.

04 Jun 2018

The Undisputed Era

What’s the story?

The Undisputed Era and The British Strong Style are certainly two of the most decorated factions in the world of Professional Wrestling today.

And just when you thought that the on-going rivalry between the two groups couldn’t get any more bitter, The Undisputed Era subsequently decide to take this on-going feud to the very next level after cutting another mean promo on The BSS.

In case you didn’t know...

The rivalry between The Undisputed Era and The British Strong Style initially kicked-off at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, when current Undisputed Era member and one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong decided to turn his back on WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne during a three-way tag team match, also involving The Authors of Pain as well.

Also, at this year’s WrestleMania Axxess, The British Strong Style officially reunited in WWE, when Dunne’s fellow stablemates Tyler Bate and Trent Seven finally joined forces with him in order to fend off the trio of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, WWE posted a clip on their official YouTube channel featuring Undisputed Era members Cole, O’Reilly, and Strong, who seemingly went on to weigh in their thoughts on WWE’s upcoming return to the historic Royal Albert Hall in London, UK as part of the second edition of the WWE UK Tournament.

Prior to their forthcoming showdown against The British Strong Style, the trio of Cole, O’Reilly, and Strong apparently seem to be a in a very confident mood, as they claimed that the team of Dunne, Bate, and Seven are definitely not on The Undisputed Era’s level and are truly overrated, much like the entire United Kingdom.

Lastly, Undisputed Era leader Cole also stated that come June 18 and 19, he and his fellow stablemates will step into the United Kingdom and will make sure that they destroy each and every member of The British Strong Style.

What’s next?

The WWE UK Tournament will kick start on the 18th of June and The Undisputed Era is currently slated to go head-to-head against The British Strong Style at The Royal Albert Hall in London, UK.

