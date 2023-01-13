The Usos: Are Roman Reigns' cousins still WWE's best tag team in 2023?

Roman Reigns has had the most dominant year in WWE, with The Usos helping out in essential places. They did so alongside newer members of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, while also carving out a pretty impressive run for themselves.

You - the fans - voted Jimmy and Jey as the Tag Team of the Year in the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards last year. Can the twins repeat the feat following the 2022 they've had? Let's take a look!

The Usos have been SmackDown Tag Team Champions throughout 2022. They even won the RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating RK-Bro in May, unifying the belts in the process. That certainly makes for an impressive year, one that is on a similar level to Roman Reigns.

It began with multiple victories over The New Day before solid defenses against the likes of The Viking Raiders and the title unification with RK-Bro. The Usos also defeated The Street Profits, The Mysterios, and The Brawling Brutes en route to becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

Roman Reigns' cousins are head and shoulders above every other tag team in the company right now. However, does their WWE dominance make them the favorites to win Sportskeeda's Tag Team of the Year for the second year in a row?

Like Roman Reigns, The Usos have stellar competition outside WWE

Roman Reigns might have to contend with Jon Moxley for Sportskeeda's Male Wrestler of the Year, but that is a different award. Regarding tag teams, The Usos' main competition will likely come from former WWE stars, FTR.

Wrestling News Leader @WrestlingLeader #AEW Superstar Tag Team FTR has been granted time off TV by AEW owner Tony Khan to heal and to decide what their future will be for this next contract will be their last before they retire. Dax said, their time in AEW has been the best of their career, especially in 2022. #AEW Superstar Tag Team FTR has been granted time off TV by AEW owner Tony Khan to heal and to decide what their future will be for this next contract will be their last before they retire. Dax said, their time in AEW has been the best of their career, especially in 2022. https://t.co/QAfyc1Az4P

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had a fantastic year of their own, which saw them win the Tag Team Championship in three separate promotions. FTR's stellar work for Ring of Honor, AAA, and NJPW must not go unnoticed.

However, it is up to you to decide who should be the Tag Team of the Year! The Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are set to return soon, and you will get the chance to vote for who you think is the best. Stay tuned!

Poll : Who should be the Tag Team of the Year? The Usos FTR 0 votes