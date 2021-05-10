WWE has huge plans for The Usos on SmackDown - Reports

The Usos officially reunited on last week's episode of SmackDown, with the return of Jimmy Uso. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso welcomed back the returning Jimmy, who had been out of action for almost a year.

Now that he is officially back on the main roster, the WWE Universe cannot wait to see what is in store for the tag team.

WrestlingNews.co has learned that WWE is mapping out the next few months for Roman Reigns and his faction. The idea is to have The Usos win the SmackDown Tag Team titles from a babyface team, essentially making all members of Reigns' faction champions.

The last time The Usos held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was in 2019.

For this to happen, the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Dirty Dawgs, will have to lose the titles. They are scheduled to face the father/son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania Backlash.

Perhaps they will drop the belts there, eventually leading to an exciting family versus family feud between the Mysterios and The Usos.

The Usos could feud before they win the titles

WWE may have big plans to make The Usos the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but the duo may get into a feud before then. Despite returning to handshakes and hugs from his family, there is still some tension between Jimmy Uso, Jey, and Roman.

It looks as though Jimmy does not want to fall in line with The Head of the Table, leading to some heat between all three men. It looks like Jimmy could soon be entering a feud with either his brother or his cousin.

It would be more likely to see him feud with Jey, considering Roman Reigns' ongoing rivalry with Cesaro.

It would be great to see a storyline involving a couple of matches between Jimmy and Jey Uso. Would you like to see the two Usos go head-to-head? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.