The Usos (c) vs. The New Day – SmackDown Tag Team Title Match, WWE Battleground 2017 Results and Analysis

A huge Tag Team Match ends with a big title change!

The match kicked off with a dropkick from Kofi Kingston to Jay Uso. The two brawled for a few seconds before Kingston tagged in Woods whom Jimmy grabbed from behind the ropes to incapacitate him. The Usos continued their assault on Xavier Woods but failed to get a successful pin. They double-teamed Woods till he broke down and tried to go for a tag. Woods got lifted to the top rope but managed to land a dropkick on Jey Uso. Both Woods and The Usos managed to tag their partners. Kingston and Jimmy were in the ring before Kofi threw both The Usos outside but his dive was reversed into a double powerbomb.

Woods was the legal man as Jay catches him with a Samoan Drop but yet again failed to capitalise. Jimmy got knocked outside by woods followed by a huge miss from the New Day member as he was caught with a vicious superkick from Jimmy as Woods dove from the top rope.

Woods got caught in a submission but managed to get out. Kofi returned with a midnight hour on Jimmy and the crowd went wild. The New Day failed to get a pinfall and the match continued. Jimmy hit Kofi with a superkick followed by a frog-splash from Jay but yet again they failed to get a three count with the pin.

Both the Usos climbed the ropes but Woods and Kofi managed to evade their high flying moves. Woods managed to hit Jimmy Uso with his signature elbow drop and then he managed to pin his opponent as the referee counted to three. New Day became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions via pinfall.

Result: The New Day (c) def. The Usos and win the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.