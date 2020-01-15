The Usos open up on their recent time away from WWE

Soumik Datta News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020

The Usos (Image Courtesy: Forbes)

On this week's edition of WWE Backstage, six-time WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos opened up on their recent return to WWE after being kept off television due to Jimmy DUI.

The Usos' return to WWE

Having lost to The Revival in WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship bout at last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Jimmy Uso would find himself in trouble with the law as he got arrested for DUI which resulted in The Usos being written off television indefinitely.

However, on January 3, 2020, the duo of Jimmy and Jey finally made their highly-awaited return to WWE TV, as the pair saved their cousin Roman Reigns from an attack from King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown Live.

The Usos on their recent time away from WWE

Due to Jimmy Usos' last arrest for DUI, WWE decided to write-off The Usos from television and it wasn't until the new year that the company decided to bring back the former four-time WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

Recently appearing on WWE Backstage, Jimmy and Jey opened up on their time away, as the former said that the road in WWE can get really hectic at times and a superstar puts so much energy into it that almost gets a tunnel vision of it. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"You know how it is being on the road, it's hectic. You almost get tunnel vision on the road. It becomes your baby. It becomes 'What do I need to do? How can I fix that crap? How can I get over with this? How can I talk this way? How can I look this way?' And you put so much energy into this. And I think that's what we were doing. We didn't slow down. We almost got to get away from it."

What's next for The Usos?

As of now, The Usos are back on the blue brand and have involved themselves in the on-going feud between King Corbin and Roman Reigns.