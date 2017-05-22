The Usos vs Breezango,SmackDown Tag team Championship,WWE Backlash 2017 Winner and analysis

This was entertaining!

by Nithin Joseph News 22 May 2017, 06:32 IST

The Usos faced off against the ‘Fashion Police’ Breezango for the tag team championship

The championship match officially started with the entrance of the ‘Fashion Police’ Breezango, with the highlight being Tyler Breeze’s janitor costume. The match began as Fandango and Jey Uso kicked off the proceedings.

Tyler Breeze was tagged in as soon as the match began and started cleaning up the Usos literally, he used his mop to attach both the Usos. However, that ended quickly after Jimmy Uso broke Breeze’s mop. The comedy act of Breezango continued as Tyler Breeze began rolling around in the ring, preventing Jimmy from using any high flying moves. Fandango was tagged in and he continued the beatdown of the two brothers.

However, things started getting crazy after Tyler Breeze was re-introduced into the match, but this time he was dressed as an old lady. ‘Grandmma Breeze’ continued to dominate and continued bringing the fight to the Usos until Jimmy ripped the dress off Breeze and threw it into JBL’s lap.

It was at this point that the Usos seemed to take control but that quickly ended as Breezango came back once more as Tyler Breeze reversed one of the Usos moves allowing Jimmy Uso to super kick his own brother in the face. It seemed as if Breezango had this match in the bag until he tried a risky manoeuvre on the two brothers, which ended up with him being thrown onto the barricade.

It was at this point that the Usos quickly capitalised and took out Fandango through slightly unconventional means. Despite dominating the match, Breezango member Fandango was pinned for the three count, allowing the Usos to retain their tag team championship.

Biggest pop of the night so far. #wweBacklash pic.twitter.com/HfzLkQYq1Y — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) May 22, 2017