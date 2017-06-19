The Usos vs The New Day: SmackDown Tag Team Championship, WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Winner and analysis

SmackDown Live is still the Uso penitentiary

by Rohit Nath News 19 Jun 2017, 06:06 IST

The Usos and New Day had a solid bout

The Usos retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships via count out after a brilliant match against The New Day

Big E and Kofi Kingston were tagging in for The New Day. The champions were aggressive against The New Day. One of the early spots saw the Usos slam Kofi Kingston onto te ring post outside.

The two had a good back and forth bout after that, and The New Day began gaining some momentum. As Kofi was ready to hit the Trouble in Paradise, it was dodged and The Usos kicked the back of the left leg of Kofi, and he was put in a half Boston crab. Big E was cleared from the ring and when he tried to come into the ring was met with a superkick.

Kofi countered a superkick into his own submission. After unsuccessfully attempting to submit Jey Uso, he hit an SOS, but Jey kicked out. As Jey attempted to jump on Kofi, he was caught by Big E, who hit the big ending. He was saved by Jimmy in the very last second.

Xavier Woods attempted a distraction, but that ultimately failed too. Big E cleared both Usos from the ring before tagging Kofi, who dived backwards onto both the champions.They hit the Midnight hour, but Jimmy pulled out Jey in the last second, saving them again.

However, right after this, The Usos walked away with their titles, counting themselves out. Another screwy finish for an otherwise great match.