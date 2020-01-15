The Velveteen Dream's current injury reportedly 'pretty serious'

WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream has been sidelined with a back injury since October of 2019 when the former NXT North American Championship was pulled from his scheduled title match against Roderick Strong.

In a recent update on The Dream's current condition, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported that the former North American Champions back injury is said to be "pretty serious" and there is currently no word on when we can expect him to return to NXT TV.

When did The Dream lose the NXT North American Championship?

Having initially captured the NXT North American Championship from Johnny Gargano on an episode of NXT in February of 2019, The Dream certainly enjoyed himself a significant reign with the title that he successfully defended against the likes of Matt Riddle, Buddy Murphy, Tyler Breeze, Roderick Strong, and even against former WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

However, on September 18, in what was NXT's first-ever live show on the USA Network, The Dream lost the NXT North American Title to his arch-rival and Undisputed Era member, Roderick Strong, as the latter ended Dream's title reign at 231 days.

Latest update on The Dream's injury

The Velveteen Dream's current back injury situation is said to be "pretty serious" and having being written off NXT TV following an attack from The Undisputed Era, it still remains possible for The Dream to make his return to TV in the coming few weeks, quite possibly before WrestleMania 36.

As of now, there are no further updates regarding The Velveteen Dream's return to WWE TV and his Twitter account also seems to be quiet. It also remains interesting to be seen what plnas WWE will have in store for The Dream and far as the North American Title is concerned, Roderick Strong will be defending his title against Keith Lee on January 22nd.