The very latest on Jeff Hardy's recent DWI charge and WWE return status

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy scheduled for court hearing

WWE star Jeff Hardy, who is currently off TV as he recovers from injury, was arrested back on October 3rd on charges of Driving While Intoxicated. North Carolina police pulled Hardy over in his car as Hardy was allegedly leaving a liquor store, and Hardy reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .25, which is three times the legal limit in the state of North Carolina.

According to TMZ.com at the time, police followed Jeff Hardy after he left the liquor store, and when Hardy's car began to weave in its lane, police decided to pull him over. The report adds that when police pulled Hardy over, he appeared to have "what seemed to be dried blood on his nose", and then asked Hardy what happened.

Hardy proceeded to tell police that he had been in a fight with his wife, however, instead of asking Hardy more details on the domestic issue, the officer instead asked Hardy if he had consumed any alcohol. Furthermore, Hardy was driving at the time with a suspended driver's license stemming from a Public Intoxication charge he incurred back in July of this year.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, Jeff Hardy has a court hearing for the October DWI charge scheduled for December 5th in a Moore County court.

As for Jeff Hardy's WWE status, he has been off TV dealing with a knee injury, which a previous timetable noted he will recover from in about 6-9 months. If the timetable was correct, Hardy's return could be anytime between now and January, which could put him back in time for next year's WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

As noted, Hardy was scheduled to appear at the Ringside Fest event earlier this month in New York City, but was pulled from the event without explanation and replaced by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

