The vignette for Xia Li on SmackDown was both innovative and awesome

Xia Li is coming to SmackDown. And she's already made a bit of a splash without even stepping into the ring yet.

On this week's episode, WWE hyped her debut with possibly one of the most creative vignettes they have done in a long time. It came at a moment in the show where some people may have missed it. But for those who saw it, it was hard not to pay attention to it.

Xia Li's video featured comic book-style graphics and told a compelling backstory.

The artwork, storytelling and production all came together perfectly to help set the stage for Li's debut.

Xia Li, at just 33 years of age, has the chance to really make a splash when she shows up. As the first Chinese woman to ever compete in WWE, she has already made history. But she still has so much ahead of her. This dynamic display has certainly set the stage for that.

While we wait on the former NXT superstar to make the jump to the Blue Brand, there are some other people who need to be mentioned here: The WWE creative and production staff.

Often criticized (and rightly so) for making some of the silliest decisions we have seen in recent years, they hit a home run on this one. It was very experimental and different than the usual product we have seen from them.

Normally, we would just see highlights of someone with the subtitle "blah blah blah is coming". Or the superstar just sitting in the dark, cutting a promo to himself. That's been a couple of the formulas that have made for a bland mix. The ones that have left a bad taste in our mouths over the last decade or so.

But this one was different. It was creative and innovative, and it captured your attention. It was a breath of fresh air for a fan base that desperately needed one.

Let's hope that Xia Li has a great career in WWE, as she seems to have the talent to do so. Also, the WWE creative team should keep finding original and dynamic ways to introduce their newest performers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you think of the vignette that WWE produced for Xia Li? How do you think she will fare on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Xia Li to compete on SmackDown? Yes No 7 votes so far