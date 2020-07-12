The Viking Raiders make a bold prediction about Single's run in WWE

WWE have a long history of breaking up popular Tag Teams.

But it appears that The Viking Raiders have a different plan for themselves.

The Viking Raiders are confident about their WWE future

Former RAW Tag Team Champion The Viking Raiders have had a good run on WWE's red brand, and they are currently engaged in a friendly feud with the reigning tag team champions, The Street Profits. The Viking Raider's Erik recently announced that his wife and former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan is pregnant.

The WWE tag team appeared as guests on on "Table Talk" with D-Von Dudley and discussed a myriad of topics. The conversation also saw them talking about their WWE run as the top tag team on RAW, and they were asked if they had any plans of pursuing a Single's run in the promotion.

The Viking Raiders confidently denied any sort of break up in the near future and claimed that they are yet to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They also noted that the tag teams in WWE have been protected more in the recent years as compared to the past when almost all the tag teams were bound to break up at some point.

Here's what The Viking Raiders had to say about the possibility of a Single's run.

"I definitely see us staying together. I don't see any separation. In recent years in the WWE, teams have been staying together more frequently as opposed to in the past where almost every team was doomed to break up at some point. I don't see us breaking up anywhere in the near future. We still have a blue belt to win."

More details on the past of The Viking Raiders and their current run in WWE

WWE Superstars Erik and Ivar were also asked about how they met and formed a tag team. They revealed that they first met in Ring of Honor, and they have only faced each other once. Revealing the details about their history, The Viking Raiders noted:

"We met in Ring of Honor. We were on different sides of the 2014 Top Prospects Tournament. We never met before even though we were both in the business for well over 10 years each. We met in the finals. That was the first and only time we wrestled each other. Ring of Honor wasn't quite sure what to do with us. They offered both of us contracts, they wanted to use us, but they weren't quite sure how to use us so they put us together." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

The Viking Raiders feuded with Street Profits over the last few months which saw a little bit of wrestling and a lot of other sports, including Basketball, Golf, and even an Axe throwing competition. However, it now appears that WWE have moved on from this feud and it is uncertain as to when The Viking Raiders will find themselves back in the title picture once again in WWE.