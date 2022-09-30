The 'White Rabbit' teasers were meant for the return of 37-year-old superstar instead of Bray Wyatt - Reports

WWE's new approach to generating buzz using teasers and 'easter eggs' of White Rabbit has done wonders. It is believed that these teasers are leading to the return of Bray Wyatt. However, the teasers were reportedly meant for the return of Aleister Black, aka Malakai Black, at least initially. However, they could now be hinting at Wyatt's return.

WWE played White Rabbit during live shows and commercials during RAW, which led to a rise in speculation. They started dropping clues on the shows for the 'hardcore' fans to pick up on. One theory is that White Rabbit has the same initials as Bray Wyatt's real name, Windham Rotunda.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that a source code flashed on RAW and opened a link to a website with the catchphrase of former NXT Champion Aleister Black. Black was released by WWE and signed with AEW. Triple H was allegedly keen to bring Black back to WWE after taking charge.

''There was a quick buzzard spot during a backstage interview on Raw, and the source code on the website includes the opening lines of the Aleister Black theme, 'No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil' meaning when this was first done, they expected Black or wanted to tease Black,'' noted Meltzer.

Could Aleister Black be returning to WWE instead of Bray Wyatt?

There have been a lot of rumors that Malakai Black has procured his release from AEW. However, it was said to be a conditional release, meaning he would not be able to return to WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer had stated that Triple H had contacted Black for a return.

"What we do know is that Black was one of the people WWE reached out to even though he had signed a five-year deal with AEW."

Black recently rubbished these rumors and said that he has not quit AEW. So it is unlikely that he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. Chances are high that former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt will make a return to WWE.

