The winners and losers from this weeks NXT (January 27th)

On NXT this week, fans saw multiple Superstars clash. The competition for both the men's and women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments are really heating up, with some teams crashing out and some progressing to the next round, one step closer to the finals.

A lot of NXT rivalries are also building, with some appearing to be imminently coming to a head. On this week's show, NXT fans saw multiple attacks - some mysterious, and others not so.

As well as this, fans of the Black and Gold Brand have seen different performers come to the forefront over the past few weeks, and on the most recent edition, a new title feud seemed to be ignited.

Here are the winners and losers from this week's NXT (January 27th).

NXT winners: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

After kicking off last week, the inaugural women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament is now well underway. On this week's NXT, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai faced the women of the Robert Stone Brand - Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

In the match, Kai and Gonzalez were able to show fans just how well they work as a tag team.

During the bout, Gonzalez was able to overpower Aliyah from the start, and after Kamea tagged in, she fought back but was seemingly no match for Raquel Gonzalez. As the match went on, Gonzalez and Kai showcased their chemistry as a partnership, and their dominance when they step into a ring together.

After multiple near-falls, Gonzalez and Kai managed to snatch the victory when Gonzalez delivered a huge chokeslam to Kamea and pinned her in the middle of the ring.

Since their union in NXT, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai have become two of NXT's biggest stars of the women's division. It will be interesting to see how the duo progress through the women's tag team tournament over the coming weeks.