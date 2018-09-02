The Women of WWE reveal their dream opponents for Evolution

The women of WWE have their own hopes for Evolution

Evolution is now less than two months away and whilst there are only two matches officially on the card, there are many more that are already building.

Alexa Bliss' match against Trish Stratus has already been made official and Stratus' recent performance on Raw has begun the build between the two former Champions whilst the only other match that is official is the final of the second annual Mae Young Classic.

There are many rumoured matches for the show as well which include Brie Bella vs Maryse, Nikki Bella vs Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as well as Asuka vs Lita.

This is the only chance many of these women will have for them to face their idols which is why they are making the most of the opportunity since some of them have made their dream opponents for the show public.

#4 Lana

Lana wants to pick a fight with The Boss

Lana hasn't been seen as a WWE superstar for very long, despite the fact that she was signed to the company more than five years ago.

The Ravishing Russian's work on the mic is the reason that she has been able to climb her way up through the ranks and even though she has been performing as an active superstar for more than a year, she has been unable to make much of a mark.

The fact that Lana is looking for that one distinctive moment in the ring, could be why she has chosen Stephanie McMahon as her dream opponent when it comes to the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28th.

McMahon doesn't have a lot of in-ring experience herself despite being at the top of the WWE ladder and was only able to take part in her first ever WrestleMania match back in April.

