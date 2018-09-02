Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Women of WWE reveal their dream opponents for Evolution 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.27K   //    02 Sep 2018, 21:16 IST

The women of WWE have their own hopes for Evolution
The women of WWE have their own hopes for Evolution

Evolution is now less than two months away and whilst there are only two matches officially on the card, there are many more that are already building.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Alexa Bliss' match against Trish Stratus has already been made official and Stratus' recent performance on Raw has begun the build between the two former Champions whilst the only other match that is official is the final of the second annual Mae Young Classic.

There are many rumoured matches for the show as well which include Brie Bella vs Maryse, Nikki Bella vs Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as well as Asuka vs Lita.

This is the only chance many of these women will have for them to face their idols which is why they are making the most of the opportunity since some of them have made their dream opponents for the show public.

#4 Lana

Lana wants to pick a fight with The Boss
Lana wants to pick a fight with The Boss

Lana hasn't been seen as a WWE superstar for very long, despite the fact that she was signed to the company more than five years ago.

The Ravishing Russian's work on the mic is the reason that she has been able to climb her way up through the ranks and even though she has been performing as an active superstar for more than a year, she has been unable to make much of a mark.

The fact that Lana is looking for that one distinctive moment in the ring, could be why she has chosen Stephanie McMahon as her dream opponent when it comes to the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28th.

McMahon doesn't have a lot of in-ring experience herself despite being at the top of the WWE ladder and was only able to take part in her first ever WrestleMania match back in April.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Lana(CJ Perry) Bayley
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 women who would have been better opponents for Trish...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Evolution rumors the WWE Universe should know
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus at WWE...
RELATED STORY
What if Ronda Rousey faces Charlotte at Evolution?
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Female Superstars With the Most Matches of All Time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First Ever Women-exclusive pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
5 potential dream matches for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley reveals that she wants to face WWE Hall...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: 3 wrestlers that must return for this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us