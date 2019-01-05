The Worst of WWE in 2018

2018 had some really uneventful moments.

WWE had a mixed 2018. While there were some really good moments, they were significantly shadowed by the bad ones. The ratings are plummeting - for both RAW and Smackdown LIVE, most of the matches are greeted negatively - or even worse, with apathy by the fans, and they even lost their top full-time star Roman Reigns, - who is on a hiatus to recover from his illness.

Despite all these, they showed some glimpse of hope. The final PPV of the year - Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2018, was an excellent outing. There have been numerous match of the year candidates from both RAW and Smackdown LIVE. WWE even had the historical first ever Royal Rumble an Elimination Chamber match for women.

However, as mentioned earlier, the bad severely outweighed the good for WWE. In this list, we will be going through five of the worst things WWE had to offer in 2018.

#5 Kevin Owens' RAW run

Kevin Owens had a terrible run on RAW in 2018.

As everyone knows, Kevin Owens is an excellent professional wrestler and a proficient talker on the mic. The prizefighter was the second ever Universal champion and had an outstanding run with it on RAW. After Wrestlemania 33, Owens was traded to Smackdown LIVE and was involved a marquee storyline leading up to Wrestlemania 34. Kevin Owens, along with his friend Sami Zayn, was pitted against the team of Shane McMahon and a returning Daniel Bryan. Since Owens lost that match, he was forced to sign with RAW.

His RAW run, however, was abysmal. Owens was tossed around by Braun Strowman throughout his time on the red brand. Owens had to go through various embarrassing segments and also had to throw his body from great heights. In his storyline with the monster among men, Kevin Owens was the one who was being bullied by Strowman. Thus it made sense only if Owens won the feud at Summerslam. However, at Summerslam, Strowman squashed Owens in under three minutes. Owens even "quit" WWE on an episode of RAW, only to return the next week.

Currently, Owens is in the sidelines due to injury, and his return is imminent. Hopefully, the prizefighter will make his comeback stronger than ever.

