WWE NXT Tapings Report (7/12/17)

The NXT TV taping results are in. How will these upcoming episodes affect Takeover?

by Kevin Sullivan @heyimkevinsully
News 14 Jul 2017, 08:27 IST
Hey, you guys. Kevin here for your NXT tapings results for Wednesday, July 12th, 2017. In this edition, we have the debut of Kyle O’Reilly, two big match announcements for Takeover: Brooklyn III, and a killer main event featuring Roderick Strong and Drew Galloway. We’ve got a lot to cover, so let’s get started! Naturally, there be spoilers ahead. It says so in the headline

The commentary team heads out. Mauro Renallo and Nigel McGuinness are showered with tears, while Percy Watson gets booed. 

In a dark match, Jeet Rama defeats Mik Draka in a squash

Ember Moon vs Lei’D Tapa


Moon defeats Tapa  – a former TNA Superstar – in a quick match (about two minutes) apparently. After the match, Moon challenges NXT Women’s Champion Asuka for the title at Takeover: Brookyln III.

Result: Amber Moon defeats Lei’D Tapa

Authors of Pain vs Timmy Lou Retton and... someone else.


Sorry, the report we received didn’t have Retton’s partner’s name. We apologize to him and his fans. By the way, if Retton’s name sounds familiar, it’s because it’s a play on the name of famous American gymnast, Mary Lou Retton. Anyway, this match doesn’t happen because Sanity hit the ring and attacked everyone. The AoP eventually clear the ring.

Velveteen Dream vs Cezar Bononi

Velveteen wins the match with his finisher, the Purple Rainmaker, then refuses to conduct an interview in front of the NXT crowd because they’re “too ugly”. This guy is great.

The main even of Brookyln: Takeover III is announced and it’s gonna be NXT Champion Bobby Roode vs Drew McIntyre. Whoa! First we get Samoa Joe vs Brock Lesnar, and now this? We all must have done something good in our past lives.

Anyhoo, Drew comes out to speak to the crowd and talks about his time away from WWE. McIntyre knew that after he left the company, he had to be the hardest worker in the room to be noticed. But, because he – and everyone he worked with – was, companies grew around him. Everyone in NXT is treated as an equal – except Bobby Roode, who walks around with a sense of entitlement.

Drew declares that Roode “isn’t NXT. We are NXT!” And the crowd goes wild! *makes crowd noise with mouth* 

And in case that wasn’t awesome enough, we follow it up with...

Hideo Itami vs Kassius Ohno

As the saying goes, this match could main event anywhere else in the world! OK, that’s not entirely true, but it’s still a hell of a match up. Ohno and Itami go at it for a good ten minutes, before Itami reaches into his heel bag of tricks and nails Ohno with a low blow (hey, a rhyme), getting the DQ. A post-match attack sees Itami hit Kassius with two GTSes and then dropping him face first on the steel steps.

Result: Kassius Ohno defeats Hideo Itami by DQ

Johnny Gargano vs Raul Mendoza



Johnny Wrestling’s back in the ring! All new Titantron, music and ring gear! He makes short work of Mendoza after five minutes with the Gargano Escape. Man, while it’s a shame we’re not going to be able to see Gargano vs Ciampa until sometime next year, it’s great to see Johnny on TV again.

Result: Gargano defeats Mendoza

