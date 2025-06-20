The Wyatt Sicks to destroy former Tag Team Champions and send them packing from SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks has been causing havoc on SmackDown since its return last month. It has been targeting the tag team division by attacking every tag team one by one. Last week, the sinister faction destroyed Motor City Machine Guns in an attempt to maintain its dominance over the blue brand. However, this week, a veteran faction could fall prey to the carnage of the Wyatts.
DIY could face The Wyatt Sicks tonight in a tag team match on SmackDown. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were attacked by the eerie faction a few weeks ago. After the failure of MCMG, the veteran tag team could decide to step up. However, Uncle Howdy & Co. could unleash a merciless attack on DIY and send them packing from SmackDown.
Gargano and Ciampa could remain on hiatus for a few weeks following the attack, after which WWE could move them to Monday Night RAW. WWE's tag team division on Friday Nights is currently very much stacked with talented tag teams. Meanwhile, the RAW tag team division feels empty. Therefore, to make a balance, the company could move DIY to the red brand.
Besides, such an angle would also solidify The Wyatt Sicks as a force to be reckoned with. By taking out a top tag team like #DIY, WWE could present Uncle Howdy and his group as a legitimate threat to the current WWE Tag Team Champions, Street Profits. It could lead to a potential showdown between the two tag teams down the line.
There is a high possibility for such an angle to unfold tonight on SmackDown. However, it is purely speculation at this point. That said, it will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store.
The Wyatt Sicks to face Street Profits at a major event?
The Wyatt Sicks are likely to start a feud with the Street Profits on SmackDown. The two teams have been involved in physical confrontations several times on the blue brand over the past few weeks. Therefore, it is highly possible that WWE could be planning their clash in the coming month.
The sinister faction could potentially face Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Given the build in the tag team division, it has become an anticipated clash for the WWE Universe. By putting it on a show like SNME, WWE could grab a lot of eyeballs.
Besides, the next edition of the NBC Specials is set to be broadcast on the same day as AEW's All In Texas. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion needs some high-profile matches for the event. The Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits could be an entertaining showdown that could grab fans' attention.
Additionally, since its debut, Uncle Howdy and his group have never been featured at a major event in the company. By featuring it at Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE could break this trend and put the faction in the spotlight.