The Wyatt Sicks have been waiting for almost six months to make their WWE return. Finally, it seems that tonight's episode of SmackDown could see it happening.
The speculations surrounding the group have been at their height since WrestleMania 41, after it was reported that they would make their return following The Showcase of the Immortals. In recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has returned without them, which shows that she may not be linked to the group immediately, and instead, they could have a new leader.
Aleister Black will be part of WWE SmackDown tonight when he takes on LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura for a place in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Wyatt Sicks could be on hand to ensure that he qualifies tonight so that they can then interfere and help him win on June 7, thereby turning heel in a massive swerve.
Just like Bliss, Aleister Black has also been speculated to be connected to the eerie group. Could it finally be happening tonight? Only time will tell.
The Wyatt Sicks should return on WWE SmackDown tonight
Tonight's SmackDown could have been the night that WWE has been pushing for The Wyatt Sicks' return since they were taken off TV. Bray Wyatt was born on this day 38 years ago, and it would be the perfect way to celebrate the late star.
The entire wrestling world has been paying tribute to him all day. The focus will now turn to SmackDown, where his brother and his former friends will take center stage in the hopes that they will be able to continue his legacy.
The Bray Wyatt-inspired group had an impactful debut last year in May and needs to take that energy into tonight's show and make it clear that they are still at the same level and deserve the push heading into SummerSlam season.