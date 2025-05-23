  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • The Wyatt Sicks to finally return and unveil 40-year-old ex-WWE champion as their real leader? Exploring massive swerve 

The Wyatt Sicks to finally return and unveil 40-year-old ex-WWE champion as their real leader? Exploring massive swerve 

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 23, 2025 21:16 GMT
It
When will The Wyatt Sicks be back? [Image via Nikki Cross' Instagram account]

The Wyatt Sicks have been waiting for almost six months to make their WWE return. Finally, it seems that tonight's episode of SmackDown could see it happening.

Ad

The speculations surrounding the group have been at their height since WrestleMania 41, after it was reported that they would make their return following The Showcase of the Immortals. In recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has returned without them, which shows that she may not be linked to the group immediately, and instead, they could have a new leader.

Aleister Black will be part of WWE SmackDown tonight when he takes on LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura for a place in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Wyatt Sicks could be on hand to ensure that he qualifies tonight so that they can then interfere and help him win on June 7, thereby turning heel in a massive swerve.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Just like Bliss, Aleister Black has also been speculated to be connected to the eerie group. Could it finally be happening tonight? Only time will tell.

The Wyatt Sicks should return on WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's SmackDown could have been the night that WWE has been pushing for The Wyatt Sicks' return since they were taken off TV. Bray Wyatt was born on this day 38 years ago, and it would be the perfect way to celebrate the late star.

Ad
Ad

The entire wrestling world has been paying tribute to him all day. The focus will now turn to SmackDown, where his brother and his former friends will take center stage in the hopes that they will be able to continue his legacy.

The Bray Wyatt-inspired group had an impactful debut last year in May and needs to take that energy into tonight's show and make it clear that they are still at the same level and deserve the push heading into SummerSlam season.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications