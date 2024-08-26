The Wyatt Sicks to help 4-time champion on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks will be one of the features on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. The upcoming episode of the red brand will witness faction leader Uncle Howdy take on American Made's leader Chad Gable in a singles match.

While the focus of The Wyatt Sicks will be on this match, there is a chance they could also interfere in another match and help a four-time champion win. The four-time champion in question is Braun Strowman, who will be facing Big Bronson Reed on RAW tonight.

The reason The Wyatt Sicks could help Strowman is because of his connection with The Wyatt Family. For those unaware, Strowman was a crucial part of The Wyatt Family and flourished under Bray Wyatt's leadership. By helping Strowman on RAW tonight, the faction could lure Strowman into joining them.

Also, by helping The Monster Among Men, The Wyatt Sicks will be sending a message to Bronson Reed who has been out of control on the recent episodes of RAW. While speculative, it will be interesting to see the faction help Strowman as many believed the latter was going to be a part of Uncle Howdy's stable.

Ex-WWE writer was very critical of The Wyatt Sicks

When the match between Uncle Howdy and Chad Gable was announced for tonight's RAW, it led to a lot of excitement among the WWE Universe. While The Wyat Sicks already drew first blood by winning a tag team match against American Made earlier this month, Howdy vs. Gable still seems interesting.

However, one man is not very impressed by The Wyatt Sicks, and that man is ex-WWE writer Vince Russo. During an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed Howdy's faction would take off their Halloween costumes and become wrestlers, losing their aura in the process.

He said:

"Bro, there's nothing to understand. They take off their Halloween masks, and they become wrestlers. There's nothing to understand, that's it. That is it. Uncle Howdy is gonna be Bo Dallas next week, and he's gonna wrestle a match." [From 19:20 onwards]

You can check out what ex-WWE writer Vince Russo said in the video below:

It will be interesting to see how the match between Uncle Howdy and Gable goes down on RAW. While both superstars have what it takes to win, the involvement of their respective factions will play a crucial role in who will win the match. If Howdy can get the win, it will most likely end the feud.

