The Wyatt Sicks to help 41-year-old star in his feud against major WWE SmackDown faction? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks has been absent from WWE television for a while now. This fearsome group was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown from RAW as part of the first-ever Transfer Window in the Stamford-based promotion last month.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, fans are eagerly awaiting The Wyatt Sicks’ appearance on the blue brand. Their wait might soon come to an end, as WWE has already begun dropping subtle hints on SmackDown that could ultimately lead to the return of Uncle Howdy and his intimidating stable. However, the faction may receive a better booking, as fans have often expressed that the stable didn’t gain the proper momentum to establish itself.

In a shocking twist, Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks could assist 41-year-old Braun Strowman against Jacob Fatu and the new Bloodline. The Samoan Werewolf and The Monster Among Men began their feud last month, culminating in a clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.

Fatu and Strowman also faced off in the 2025 Elimination Chamber qualifying Triple Threat Match, where they both cost each other the victory by exploiting their animosity. Damian Priest secured the intelligent win and qualified for the Chamber match.

After Uncle Howdy and his faction help Braun Strowman, the former Universal Champion could join the fearsome stable, given his storied history with the faction's leader, Bray Wyatt's real-life brother. A showdown between The Wyatt Sicks and the new Bloodline would be a massive box-office attraction at The Show of Shows.

That said, this angle is purely speculative, and fans must stay tuned to see when The Wyatt Sicks will appear on WWE SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks could resurrect an iconic character on WWE SmackDown

Uncle Howdy and his formidable faction certainly need significant development and an intriguing storyline to generate the response that the Stamford-based promotion finally hopes for. In that regard, Howdy could revitalize the legendary 'Fiend' gimmick portrayed by the late great Bray Wyatt.

Bringing back the iconic character of The Fiend to their faction would help The Wyatt Sicks elicit the desired reaction management seeks. With The Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be fascinating to see what plans Triple H's creative team has in store for The Wyatt Sicks in the coming months.

