The Wyatt Sicks to prey upon 40-year-old star for his past actions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

The Wyatt Sicks has been terrorizing Monday Night RAW for the last six months in WWE. It has dominated other factions and established itself as a force to be reckoned with. Now that it has moved to SmackDown, the faction could be lurking in the shadows in search of new prey. A 40-year-old star could be on their radar given his treacherous past.

The sinister faction could hunt down Santos Escobar. The Legado Del Fantasma leader betrayed Rey Mysterio in 2023. Later on, he formed a group of his own to dismantle his mentor's faction, LWO. Interestingly, there is a theory among the fans that The Wyatt Sicks targets the people who have betrayed their allies or their loved ones in the past, making Escobar a prime target on SmackDown.

It was announced on RAW this week that The Wyatt Sicks has moved to the blue brand as part of WWE's 'Transfer Window.' To make their SmackDown debut historic, it needs to have an impactful start. Therefore, Uncle Howdy and his group could cast their ominous shadow over The Emperor of Lucha Libre, making him their first prey on the brand. The possibility of it happening is good.

This could set up a faction war between The Wyatt Sicks and Legado Del Fantasma. The Santos Escobar-led stable has failed to establish itself as a dominant stable on Friday nights. Therefore, a feud with the uncanny faction could restore its credibility and become a marquee mid-card feud on the blue brand, especially now that SmackDown follows a three-hour format.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for Uncle Howdy and his group and whether Escobar ends up being their target. The above angle is nothing but speculation at this point.

The Wyatt Sicks to have a new member on SmackDown?

The Wyatt Sicks has been dominating the division as a five-person group since their inception on RAW last year. While it has already proven to be unstoppable, there have been numerous teases about the addition of a new member to the group. With its switching roster, this could be the perfect opportunity to introduce a fresh face to the uncanny faction.

Rumors have been swirling about Alexa Bliss' WWE return lately. Given her previous ties with Bray Wyatt, she could potentially be the sixth member of the group. Besides, Braun Strowman is also on the blue brand, and he was heavily speculated to align with The Wyatt Sicks last year.

This opens the door for the Triple H-led creative to pull off a major swerve by putting him into the mix. The addition of a new member could add an intriguing layer to The Wyatt Sicks' story, which has started to lose its spark lately. It could further elevate the group's status in WWE.

Moreover, it may also serve as the next chapter in the evolution of the Uncle Howdy-led faction on SmackDown. But is WWE planning a sixth member for the sinister faction? Only time will tell. It will be interesting to see when the stable makes its presence felt on the brand.

