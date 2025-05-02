The Wyatt Sicks to switch brands and name a new leader on WWE RAW? Exploring potential tease

The Wyatt Sicks have been the subject of much speculation over the past few months, and it seems that there was a major hint regarding their return to WWE RAW.

The group hasn't been seen in more than five months, but is speculated to be behind a glitch on the latest edition of WWE RAW, when superstar Logan Paul was spotted backstage. This seems to be a huge hint that their next target could be the social media megastar.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is set to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, and it's hard to believe that Uso will fall at the first hurdle, which means that interference could be expected. There are also rumors that Alexa Bliss could be returning and taking over The Wyatt Sicks, with the group seemingly being forgotten in recent months.

They are now expected to make their return following the recently concluded WrestleMania 41, and it could happen on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW to prevent Logan Paul from going after Jey Uso.

Will Logan Paul be the next target for The Wyatt Sicks?

Logan Paul could be the perfect person to put over babyface stars, since he seems to be widely disliked by the WWE Universe.

Paul winning the World Heavyweight Championship right away might be the wrong decision after Jey's long and tough climb to the top of the card. Perhaps a feud with the sinister stable could put them back on the map.

The Wyatt Sicks went about trying to establish who they were and what they stood for while feuding with Chad Gable, and they seemed quite popular with the fans. However, it seems that the group has been unable to find their footing since, and after a short-lived feud with Karrion Kross and his former stable, they were transferred to SmackDown.

That was last year, it could be time for them to return and pick up where they left off with someone new behind the reins. Alexa Bliss has been waiting for her opportunity to return, and it could happen very soon.

