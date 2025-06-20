The Wyatt Sicks to target 43-year-old female star in a shocking twist on WWE SmackDown? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks are haunting WWE once again. The group made their return to television around a month ago and is looking to take over Friday Night SmackDown. Now, they may have their eyes set on a new target.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss are set to go one-on-one during tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. In what would be a shocking moment, The Wyatt Sicks, and perhaps specifically Nikki Cross, could show up and cost the 43-year-old Asuka the match.

The Goddess and The Empress of Tomorrow will battle to advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Both women won Fatal 4-Way matches in the opening round, but now only one of the two stars can go on to the finals at Night of Champions.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Of course, The Wyatt Sicks targeting Asuka isn't necessary because they have issues with The Empress. Instead, the fiendish WWE stable could do it to look appealing to Alexa Bliss.

The Goddess has long been rumored to be joining the faction, but after around a year now, she has yet to join their side. The group may realize Alexa isn't as interested as they initially would have believed based on this substantial delay.

If that's the case, helping Bliss advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament could be a good show of faith, and it might encourage Alexa to join their side once and for all.

The Wyatt Sicks will likely also be busy in another way on WWE SmackDown

Nikki Cross targeting Asuka in order to get Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks would be a smart move. With that being said, the dangerous WWE faction has more to do than just focus on The Goddess.

The stable has made it clear that they want to take over the WWE Tag Team Championship picture. They made their return several weeks ago, attacking most teams in the division. They later replicated these same actions.

Just last week, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy took on The Motor City Machine Guns. Albeit thanks to distractions, the former champions lost to the dangerous Wyatt Sicks. This likely indicates the group's attempts to take over the division are only just beginning.

Expand Tweet

Don't be surprised to see a pair of The Wyatt Sicks take on Fraxiom or even DIY during SmackDown tonight. Alternatively, there could be another beatdown or intense brawl. Regardless, the stable could very well make their presence known in a multitude of ways and perhaps in two different divisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More