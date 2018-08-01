The Yeah and Naah of SmackDown Live

The episode was great, to say the least

This week's SmackDown Live was great. The show again proved why it was better than 'The A Show' Raw last night. The show aired from Tampa, Florida.

The matches, segments and promos were fun. There were some fun moments and some bitter moments from the show. So I would like to introduce Yeah as great moments and Naah as bad and unwatchable. Lets us talk about these moments:

#1. Yeah: The Opening Segment

This moment felt nice

The opening segment of the show saw Becky getting interviewed by Renee Young before she was interrupted by Carmella. Later, James Ellsworth's music played which helped Carmella attack Becky and even attempted to attack her with a chair before Charlotte came to make a save and help her best friend and hugging her in the ring.

Personally, I loved this segment as Charlotte returned after nearly two months and helped her best friend. Also, Carmella playing the music of James Ellsworth to distract Becky Lynch was great.

More of this happened, but I would talk about others later.

