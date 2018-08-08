The Yeah and Naah of SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live was a great show this week

The matches, segments and promos were fun. There were some fun moments and some bitter moments from the show. So I would like to introduce Yeah as great moments and Naah as bad and unwatchable. Lets us talk about these moments:

#1. Yeah: Randy Orton promo

Randy Orton again proved why he his work as a heel is the best. He again cut a great promo as a heel telling everyone that Jeff Hardy is not a superhero and that is why he attacked him last week.

But Randy Orton is still not in a match at SummerSlam. Let us see if he gets added to the United States Championship match. One thing is for sure, he is doing his heel work at best.

