The Yeah and Naah of WWE Raw

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.01K // 14 Aug 2018, 13:50 IST

Tonight's show was better than the last week's

Monday Night Raw came to us tonight from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring the go home show to the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for this Sunday night in Brooklyn. The show wasn't that great and didn't present a lot of action.

The go-home show wasn't a must watch. However, the show had some positive points and negative points. Let us talk about the good and bad of this week's Red brand:

#1 Yeah: The Opening Segment and the match

Ronda Rousey clears the house down

Ronda Rousey wasn't great on the mic talking about the death of Jim Neidhart (father of her best friend, Natalya) and how she is going to win the Raw Women's Championship. However, the segment became interesting when Ronda Rousey beat down the security guards offered to Alexa Bliss on behalf of Constable Baron Corbin. Not only that, she took the fight with Alicia Fox in the ring.

The match between Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon was also quite decent. I liked the way WWE kept both Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss strong after Ember hit Eclipse on the champion, but was kicked by Alicia Fox that led to DQ. The champion became safe and didn't look weak before her match with Ronda Rousey.

