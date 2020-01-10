The Young Bucks claim that an alliance between AEW and NJPW is not happening right now

The Young Bucks (Image Courtesy: Yahoo! Sports)

In a recent interview with ESPN West Palm, All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice-Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson spoke on a host of topics and also opened up on a potential working relationship between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Young Bucks' history in NJPW

The Young Bucks first started working with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2013 when the two men were introduced as the Bullet Club's newest members and started representing the group as their official Junior Heavyweight Tag Team.

During their tenure with NJPW and The Bullet Club, The Bucks worked alongside some of the finest wrestlers in the form of Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), AJ Styles, Adam Cole, and also formed The Elite with Kenny Omega in 2016, following Styles' departure from the BC and NJPW.

The Bucks are also former 7-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and have also won the IWGP Tag Team Championships during their time in New Japan.

The Young Bucks on AEW possibly working with NJPW

While speaking with ESPN West Palm, The Young Bucks shed light on the potential working relationship between AEW and NJPW and also addressed Chris Jericho teasing an alliance between the two companies prior to Wrestle Kingdom 14.

As per Nick Jackson, the door to a potential working relationship between AEW and NJPW has not opened at all. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Yeah that was just a rumor [about AEW and NJPW having a partnership] - nothing's happening. I think [Jericho] just did that to get the internet to talk a little bit more about the situation, but the door has not opened up at all." Nick Jackson said.

Nick further added that he would like to wish good luck to all of his friends in New Japan.

"We wish them luck in what they are doing because like Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. Most of them are our friends; we have friends everywhere in the wrestling world. If something came along then we would be open, but nothing is happening right now."