WWE/NJPW News: The Young Bucks on if they will sign with the WWE after their contract expires

The Young Bucks

What’s the story?

During this week’s NJPW G1 Specials Press Conference in San Francisco, new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson—The Young Bucks—were asked the possibility of them signing with the WWE in the near future, once their contracts with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling eventually expire.

In case you didn’t know...

After having dominated New Japan Pro Wrestling’s junior heavyweight division for all these years, both Matt and Nick Jackson eventually made history when they captured the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships for the very first time in their careers at this year’s Dominion 6.9 event following their win over Los Ingobernables de Japon members Evil and Sanada.

Throughout their stint with NJPW and ROH, both Matt and Nick have been associated with the legendary Bullet Club faction and have been a major and popular part of the entire group.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media at the G1 Specials Presser, Matt and Nick Jackson apparently noted the fact that their current contracts with NJPW and ROH are seemingly set to expire very soon, after having re-signed with both promotions way back in 2016.

According to Matt, the contract season is seemingly coming up and following the expiration of both his and Nick’s contracts, both the Jackson brothers are evidently not sure of what the current future holds for them. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“Contract season is coming up, we'll see what happens. It's for our families, that's basically what I think it comes down to at this point."- Matt stated.

What’s next?

Both Matt and Nick Jackson have been absolutely killing it in both ROH and NJPW ever since their official debuts for the two promotions and the former 7-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions have definitely elevated tag team wrestling in overall as well.

The Young Bucks are currently scheduled to defend their IWGP Tag Titles later today in a rematch against Evil and Sanada at the G1 Specials in San Francisco.

