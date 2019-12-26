The Young Bucks reveal backstage reaction when former WWE Champion left NJPW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

It was a little...unexpected

Most wrestling fans are aware that AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were a huge part of the Bullet Club in NJPW. It was Kenny Omega, who actually kicked AJ Styles out of the club.

During an interview with Omega and Michael Nakazawa on their new show "Wrestlers on the road ordering Room Service", The Young Bucks revealed that they had known for a while that the trio were leaving. At first, they thought the trio were leaving for TNA/Impact Wrestling but it turned out to be WWE.

The Young Bucks said that the entire locker room was in shock when they had given the news. But it was the start of Omega's push, as he became the one to kick him Styles of the group.

Styles was a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion in NJPW. When Styles left for WWE, it allowed Omega to move from the Junior Heavyweight Division and eventually become the Heavyweight Champion. His reign lasted for 209 days.

It's interesting to think that how things fall into the place as Omega took over Bullet Club, which led to the creation of The Elite, whose core members formed All Elite Wrestling. Sometimes, destiny has a funny way of imprinting itself.