The Young Bucks set to release their autobiography in September

The Young Bucks

AEW stars and superkick enthusiasts The Young Bucks - Nick and Matt Jackson - have had to take a long and winding road to get to where they are now. Soon, the story of that storied career will be available to read in handy book form.

"The Young Bucks: Killing the Business - From Backyards to the Big Leagues" is scheduled to be released on September 29th. The duo announced the news on the latest episode of their YouTube show, "Being the Elite", and pre-orders are available if you're someone that likes to pre-order things.

Pre order your copy of “The Young Bucks: Killing the Business” today! https://t.co/VM6oR3jooh pic.twitter.com/OQg5m6xHVY — Young Bucks Official (@MattJackson13) February 24, 2020

The book's narrative, according to the publisher in a statement also released today, will alternate "between each brother’s perspective from chapter to chapter" and paints "a complete portrait of what it means to grow into—and give back to—wrestling."

"A warm, heartfelt story of hope, perseverance, and undying ambition told with the brothers’ wit and charm, Young Bucks begins in Southern California, where two young boys grew up dreaming of success and fame... They share their joy at being recruited into the amateur California circuit and the work it took to finally make it professionally, and speak frankly about what it means to have the support of millions of fans cheering their talents in arenas nationwide... They also elaborate on this historical time in the evolution of wrestling, as the sport and its culture dramatically change day by day.

What is not clear is whether or not they answer the question that's on everybody's mind: what are The Young Bucks going to call themselves when they get old? Like, just... The Bucks?

You can head on over to YoungBucksBook.com and pre-order there.

