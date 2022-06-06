"He was a loser tonight" - Theory breaks silence after retaining US Title at WWE Hell in a Cell

Theory has commented on his victory over Mustafa Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The two stars collided for the coveted United States Championship once again at the premium live event in a rematch from Monday Night RAW. Ali looked to capture his first championship in WWE, but was unable to accomplish his goal.

After the match, Theory spoke to WWE Digital where he opened up about defeating Mustafa Ali in his hometown. He referred to the latter as a loser and stated that he'll be the greatest US Champion of all time.

"How did I do it? I did it because I'm in Chicago. And everybody knows that Chicago is oh-so-amazing. (Laughs) Just kidding! That's what Mustafa Ali thought, that's exactly why he's a loser and he was a loser tonight. And what you're looking at is not only the United States Champion, but the youngest United States Champion that WWE has ever had, and I will be the greatest United States Champion and that all starts right now."

WWE @WWE After beating @AliWWE in front of his home crowd, @_Theory1 reiterates that he is the youngest #USChampion in history and he will go on to become the greatest champion. #HIAC After beating @AliWWE in front of his home crowd, @_Theory1 reiterates that he is the youngest #USChampion in history and he will go on to become the greatest champion. #HIAC https://t.co/oL9bAxpGKQ

Story continues below ad

Could Theory issue an open challenge for the US Title on WWE RAW?

The 24 year old star currently holds the record for being the youngest United States Champion in WWE history. He won the title several weeks ago on the red brand by dethroning Finn Balor.

During the same interview, he teased issuing an open challenge for his title tonight on RAW.

"I'm still here, and I can do this all day, and we know what comes tomorrow, and that's Monday Night RAW and that's where Theory always is. And I'm gonna show up, I'm gonna bring the United States Championship. And we'll just see who wants to step up."

Story continues below ad

If he does indeed hold an open challenge on RAW, it would make sense for Mustafa Ali to be the one to answer it, as Ali is determined to become champion. It'll be interesting to see what will take place on RAW.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far