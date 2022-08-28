Theory Set To Undergo Another Name Change In WWE?

WWE Superstar Theory was forced to undergo a name change following WrestleMania as he had his first name taken away, as he was previously known and advertised as Austin Theory.

PWInsider is now reporting that Mr. Money in the Bank could be set to get his name back. According to a report via CageSideSeats, Theory is being advertised under his full name for this weekend's live events.

As of writing, it's unclear if this is a mistake or if Theory has been handed his full name back. The change could be a creative adjustment following Vince McMahon's retirement from the company.

Why did Theory lose his first name on WWE TV?

Theory was known as "Austin Theory" until April this year, when it was decided that he would be known as just Theory moving forward.

The former NXT Superstar used his real first name. This was seemingly against Vince McMahon's edict that prevented former Indy stars from using their names or other stars from using their real names.

This affected many main roster superstars, including Pete Dunne who re-debuted as Butch, and Tomasso Ciampa who has since become known as just Ciampa.

It is also possible that because Stone Cold Steve Austin returned at WrestleMania, the company was pushing for him to make several more appearances and didn't want to havve two Austins on the show.

Theory has been somewhat successful since his name change and is now Mr. Money in the Bank. Holding the coveted briefcase puts him in prime position to become World Champion in the near future.

Do you think WWE should give Theory his full name back? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also, check out why Stone Cold Steve Austin believes that two current WWE Superstars could be heading into the Hall of Fame...

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Austin Theory should get his full name back? Yes No 32 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell