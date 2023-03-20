There is one man who should inherit Rey Mysterio's mask and it's not Dominik Mysterio

Former world champion Rey Mysterio has seemingly reached the twilight of his career as he prepares for his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Mysterio will go down as one of the most exciting acts in WWE history. He has amassed a massive fan following across the globe over the past 20 years or so. The WWE veteran will likely face his son Dominik in a singles encounter at this year's WrestleMania. Dominik, who was his father's ally not too long ago, is doing incredibly well as a heel on WWE TV at the moment.

However, if Rey Mysterio decides to hand over his mask to a current superstar following his retirement, it shouldn't be Dominik. The young gun has proved his mettle over the past few months with his highly-entertaining run with The Judgment Day. However, Santos Escobar is someone on the WWE roster who deserves to carry Rey's legacy by wearing his mask.

In the short span of time since moving to the main roster, Escobar has shown that he is worthy of wearing Rey's iconic mask. Escobar has displayed the utmost respect towards the former WWE Champion, as was evident from their interactions on SmackDown over the past few weeks.

Check out the clip below of Santos Escobar's passionate plea to Dominik about respecting his legacy while pointing at Mysterio's mask.

The emotions that Escobar displayed in those few seconds are a clear indication of what Rey's mask means to him.

Santos Escobar recently opened up about his backstage segment with Rey Mysterio

Former NXT star Santos Escobar traded masks with Mysterio on a recent episode of SmackDown. The Legado Del Fantasma member clashed against the soon-to-be Hall of Famer but ended up on the losing side. In a backstage segment, Mysterio was seen handing over one of his masks to Escobar.

Soon after, the WWE Superstar appeared on WWE Die Woche and opened up on the heartfelt moment. He stated that it was one of those moments that would stay with him forever.

"That was one of those moments that will be there forever, that anyone can reference that moment. 20 years from now, people will look back and reference that specific moment. It’s one of those moments that you don’t even realize how big or important it is until afterwards." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Dominik has shown over the past few months that he can hold his own on WWE TV without having to attempt to carry Rey Mysterio's legacy. Santos Escobar, on the other hand, would benefit a lot from inheriting Rey's legendary mask and carving his own legacy in the company.

Should Santos Escobar be the one to inherit Rey Mysterio's mask? Let us know in the comments section below.

