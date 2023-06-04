There is only one man in WWE who can end Gunther's historical championship reign, and it could happen at Money in the Bank

Gunther is already the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era. But he appears to be pushing forward to a new milestone in WWE. The Ring General can match Honky Tonk Man's long-standing record in September. This would mean the RAW star must retain his title through the summer to ensure the accolade is his.

At present, he has Imperium at his side, and he could finally be looking to step up to Brock Lesnar. Gunther recently opened up about his desire to face Lesnar in the United Kingdom. With Triple H seemingly in charge of the card as the company heads across the pond for Money in the Bank next month, nothing is stopping Lesnar from being part of that match.

Lesnar may still be in a feud with Cody Rhodes. But Rhodes is injured, so The Beast could decide to look for a new victim. This would then allow Rhodes to interfere in the match instead and set up another bout between the two men at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE Money in the Bank is a huge deal for Gunther as he made a name for himself in the United Kingdom

As Walter, Gunther was one of the best-known faces in the United Kingdom for several years. At Clash at the Castle 2022, The Ring General proved his worth when he was part of one of the best matches of the year against Sheamus.

The Ring General will likely want to go all out again for this year's show. Hence, it could finally be time for his title reign to come to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar has wrestled at every premium live event this year and could be looking to pick up a title to stick around. It's been an entertaining year for The Beast, and he has become well-known for ending streaks. As a result, he could be a viable contender to end The Ring General's iconic run.

