There is only one WWE star who could help Dominik Mysterio with his Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley love triangle

By Rahul Patnaik
Modified Jun 11, 2024 03:16 GMT
Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in picture
Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in picture [Credits: Morgan and Ripley's X profiles]

The ongoing situation between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW continues to distract Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley, who is currently out of action with an injury, will likely be the most frustrated in this situation.

Liv Morgan's constant advances toward Dominik have put him in a tough spot. Despite his attempts to prove his loyalty to Rhea Ripley, the situation may eventually lead to discord within The Judgment Day if it continues in the coming weeks. In this challenging scenario, there is one person Dominik may shockingly seek help from his father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio approaches WWE Hall of Famer for advice

Not only has Liv Morgan become a huge distraction for Dominik Mysterio, but she has also affected the other members of The Judgment Day. In this case, Dominik may not want to involve them.

He might seek some time apart from Judgment Day and instead approach his father, Rey Mysterio. Despite all the bad blood between them, he is still Dominik's father and might be able to help him clear his mind.

Dominik Mysterio shockingly turns babyface

Dominik Mysterio is undoubtedly the biggest heel in WWE, consistently drawing loud reactions from fans in every arena. However, there might be a scenario where WWE tries to turn him into a babyface.

Rey Mysterio is one of the most beloved stars in wrestling history. Dominik reuniting with his father could be the right move to win over the fans. By resisting Liv Morgan's attempts at seducing him, Dom could pave the way for crowd-favorite Rhea Ripley to make her return and take out Liv Morgan.

Dominik Mysterio's interaction with Rey leads to departure from The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Rey Mysterio has been complicated for the last two years. They've faced each other several times inside the ring and bad-mouthed one another.

However, reuniting to resolve Dominik's personal situation could bring them closer together. Dominik could leave The Judgment Day and join his father in the Latino World Order (LWO).

Edited by Angana Roy
