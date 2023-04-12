There is only one WWE Superstar that could force The Rock to return and it's not Roman Reigns

The Bloodline has dominated WWE for over three years now, and many fans believed that this would finally come to an end at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes was unable to overcome Roman Reigns on The Show of Shows. Now, the WWE Universe appears to have turned back to The Rock as the man who could finally end The Bloodline.

The issue with this narrative is that The Rock was on the same side as Roman Reigns when he last appeared on WWE TV back in 2016, and he has since only dropped hints about returning and entering the story, never anything against Reigns being The Head of the Table.

The Rock hasn't even teased facing Roman Reigns one-on-one, and it appears that the whole story of him coming back could have been made up by fans in the hopes that it would become a reality.

In fact, there is perhaps only one WWE Superstar who could make The Rock return to the ring.

Roman Reigns doesn't have the pull of The Rock's own blood

Roman Reigns may be part of The Rock's bloodline and be representing that in WWE, but the truth is that he will never have the same amount of pull over the former world champion as his own daughter.

Ava Raine made her in-ring debut at NXT Stand and Deliver last weekend and is someone who could put in the call for her father to come back and help her when she is on the main roster.

A mixed tag team match alongside his own daughter would be something that could bring The People's Champion back, give him a platform and also be much easier to prepare for than a singles WrestleMania main event.

Will The Rock make his WWE return to partner with his daughter? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

